Daily UI 057 :: Video Player

Daily UI 057 :: Video Player figma video player player video dailyui057 app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This video player is minimal and easy to navigate as it uses icons that are easy to comprehend. A back button and the video title are located in the top left corner of the player. Across the bottom of the player, the player's timeline is located above the play/pause button, timestamp, volume, closed captions, and settings icons.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
