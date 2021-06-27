Portfolio Preview

For the next little bit, I'm gonna be posting snippets of projects I've put in my portfolio!

🍦 The Almond is a vegan creamery who was in need of an identity system and landing page that showcased their playful, casual nature to young adults.

🛹 Cruise Boards is a skateboard company celebrating their tenth anniversary with a custom graphic.

🦷 Carolyn Weiss is a registered dental hygienist with over 24 years experience in industry who needed an identity system to represent her to her clients.

🥩 Mr. Biffer is a streamer on Twitch who wanted to better present his content and his personality with a fun, playful identity system.

🕶 Peep is a sunglasses design & retail company who needed to better showcase the uniqueness & diversity of their products to an equally unique & diverse clientelle using summer vibes as an anchor for their identity system.

Interested in working with me? Let's talk