Portfolio Preview logo fun playful casual summer sunglasses streamer dentist frozen yogurt brochure apparel skateboard packaging hand lettering lettering typography portfolio
For the next little bit, I'm gonna be posting snippets of projects I've put in my portfolio!

🍦 The Almond is a vegan creamery who was in need of an identity system and landing page that showcased their playful, casual nature to young adults.

🛹 Cruise Boards is a skateboard company celebrating their tenth anniversary with a custom graphic.

🦷 Carolyn Weiss is a registered dental hygienist with over 24 years experience in industry who needed an identity system to represent her to her clients.

🥩 Mr. Biffer is a streamer on Twitch who wanted to better present his content and his personality with a fun, playful identity system.

🕶 Peep is a sunglasses design & retail company who needed to better showcase the uniqueness & diversity of their products to an equally unique & diverse clientelle using summer vibes as an anchor for their identity system.

