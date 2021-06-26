Qerja - Business Presentation Template

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Create your awesome presentation easily with Qerja. Qerja is a creative PowerPoint and Keynote template for the business industry. You can create a professional deck with a clean design in just a few minutes.
Combine 35+ unique slides to create your own PowerPoint or Keynote presentation.
MAIN FEATURES:
- Full Screen & Responsive (16:9 wide)
- All Elements Vector Shape
- Master Slide Option (Easy Editable)
- Drag & Drop Image (Easy to Insert Image)
- Icons Library (Icon’s Collection)
- All Essential Function (Portfolio, Team Work, Infographic, Chart, etc..,)
