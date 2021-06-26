Good for Sale
Qerja - Business Presentation Template

Qerja - Business Presentation Template

$12
Qerja - Business Presentation Template

Create your awesome presentation easily with Qerja. Qerja is a creative PowerPoint and Keynote template for the business industry. You can create a professional deck with a clean design in just a few minutes.

Combine 35+ unique slides to create your own PowerPoint or Keynote presentation.

MAIN FEATURES:  
- Full Screen & Responsive (16:9 wide) 
- All Elements Vector Shape 
- Master Slide Option (Easy Editable) 
- Drag & Drop Image (Easy to Insert Image) 
- Icons Library (Icon’s Collection) 
- All Essential Function (Portfolio, Team Work, Infographic, Chart, etc..,)

Have a great project?
Contact us :
productexperienceid@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
