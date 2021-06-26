Zhang 张小哈

Life in a town - Collection (PS)

This is my illustration named"Life in a town",
hope u like it~
小镇生活：
初夏的暖风，揉碎了小镇阳光的影子~

站酷上整理的这个项目:
https://www.zcool.com.cn/work/ZNTMyMzgyODA=.html

This project on Behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121501003/LIFE-IN-A-TOWN

Rebound of
Life in a town - Shadow ( PS ) - Detail
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Zhang 张小哈
Freelancer in Shanghai
