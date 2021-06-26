Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
whybawono

OCA Interaction - CRM Dashboard

whybawono
whybawono
  • Save
OCA Interaction - CRM Dashboard motion graphics animation app
Download color palette

Making UI Animation for OCA Indonesia, collaborate with UI Designer for "What's New" widget on OCA Interaction CRM dashboard

Visit us on ocaindonesia.co.id

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
whybawono
whybawono

More by whybawono

View profile
    • Like