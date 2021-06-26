Randy Ferdiawan

Travel App Landing Page

travel website landing page
Hello everyone! 👋

Today I am happy to share with you my redesign of Expedia website, i redesign this website because i participate in uplabs challenge. BTW this is my first time design a website.

Hope you like it! Don't hesitate to comment.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
