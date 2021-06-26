Ajiteru Emmanuel Dolapo

Medic—A Health App Design

Medic is an app designed for the health industry, it serves as a intermidiary between the doctor and the user of the app. User can chat with doctors online and book appointment online.

Checkout the full design on behance—https://www.behance.net/emmanueldolapo

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
