Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sandrid Sanchez

Thinkific landing page redesign

Sandrid Sanchez
Sandrid Sanchez
  • Save
Thinkific landing page redesign branding ux logo web ui design
Download color palette

I completely redesigned the landing page of the Thinkific platform, the colors for this dribble were inspired by their logo colors. I added a photo gallery, giving it a dynamic touch in the form of layers, I used squares for a stylish touch, with very few elements overall.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Sandrid Sanchez
Sandrid Sanchez

More by Sandrid Sanchez

View profile
    • Like