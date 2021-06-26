Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cinema Ticket Mobile App Design Concept

Hello!👋

This is my new exploration of the Cinema Ticket Mobile App and take this weekly challenge from @ngedesaintiapminggu. What do you think? Please let me now. Thanks!

#DLWeek38 #MadeWithFigma #DesignLeague #antirebahan #DesignJamCollaboration

@ngedesaintiapminggu @designjam.id @dribbbleindo

Thank you! 😁

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
