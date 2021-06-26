Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ALLEGIANCE (Available For Sale)

UNUSED LOGO [AVAILABLE FOR SALE AT SCALEBRANDING]
https://scalebranding.com/product/65070/

Spartan head logo combined with a pen in the center. It is suitable for a business that upholds chivalry in a job. This logo is suitable for novelist, publication, publishing, journalist, reporter, niche blogger, copywriter or copywriting services, ghost writer, ghostwriting, content marketer, resume writing, essay writer, ebook publisher, newsletter, online ad creator, social influencer, magazine, direct mail services, proofreading or proofreader, columnist, speech writer, song writer, lyricist and translator. The symbol itself will looks nice as social media avatar and website or mobile icon.

My Service is available for worldwide
Looking for a graphic designer ? Just contact me on :
- Email : marchelhadis@gmail.com
- Instagram : instagram.com/logoby.mh
- WhatsApp : +62 853 4617 4952

    • Like