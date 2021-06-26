Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Farhan irrfan

Ourganic skincare & cosmetics

Farhan irrfan
Farhan irrfan
  • Save
Ourganic skincare & cosmetics feminine women lady mockup soft skin skincare logo 3d design art direction logo design typography brand identity packaging
Download color palette

Packaging and editorial designing are some of my favorite 🎈industries to work with, I always start any packaging with the typography because as our master @thechrisdo said something like this "always start with the good typeface".

Farhan irrfan
Farhan irrfan

More by Farhan irrfan

View profile
    • Like