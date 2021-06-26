Nastya Slovak

Product Card - Wireframe - E-commerce

Nastya Slovak
Nastya Slovak
  • Save
Product Card - Wireframe - E-commerce marketplace store shop medicine meds pills ecommerce design clean ux ui
Download color palette

Hi, guys!
In this shot i want to show you, how i make wireframes for my clients.
The client wanted to show a line of products that contain taxifolin, but without the possibility of buying this products.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Nastya Slovak
Nastya Slovak

More by Nastya Slovak

View profile
    • Like