Real Eyes

Label Design for The Black Garlic

Real Eyes
Real Eyes
Label Design for The Black Garlic vintage label design decoration handdrawn oldschool retro rustic organic vintage label design label
I love vintage design , the logo are created by me too , so that the label and the logo has the same theme

Real Eyes
Real Eyes

