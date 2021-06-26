Pride 2021

More following tutorials so I don't get rusty on programs I don't use as often. I followed a tutorial to liquify an image and get a cool marbled(ish?) look. I didn't know what I wanted to do with it, but then I realized it's nearly the end of June and I haven't posted anything pride-related yet. Unsplash came in clutch with a stunning colorful photo and the rest is seen above. I wish I could've incorporated the pansexual colors more, but those three are kind of odd to marble together/have in the background. Happy pride ya'll.