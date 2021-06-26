Amber Martineau

Spiral Orb

Spiral Orb vector illustration
I decided to put some of my spare time to good use by following tutorials, either here or on YouTube. It's fun to learn some new tricks and explore tools I haven't used before. This was based on a tutorial by bhailogdigital on Instagram on how to make a spiral orb. Once I followed their tutorial step-by-step, I redid the process in my own way to create something. It was fun exploring the 3D tool in illustrator!

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
