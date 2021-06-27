Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Danya

App for renting consoles

Danya
Danya
Hire Me
  • Save
App for renting consoles rent mobile consoles game app uiux ui ux design animation
Download color palette
  1. checkout.mp4
  2. Artboard.jpg
  3. play.mp4

The Go Play App could easily help you organize a vacation or simply a memorable evening with friends. Lease consoles or countless accessories. You can even rent out your device with the seller mode. Find out closest rental locations in a matter of minutes. Reliable feedback and ratings from our customers 👾👾👾
Project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/98279515/Go-Play-App-for-rental-consoles

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Danya
Danya
I'm trying to change this world 🌝✨
Hire Me

More by Danya

View profile
    • Like