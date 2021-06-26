Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Travis Kiefer

Starry Night Constellation

Starry Night Constellation constellation stars web design astronomy branding animation
Working on a personal website update! Wanted to play with a radial gradient and include a cool constellation / starry night effect while people explored the page. Handcrafted with HTML + CSS + JS.

Planning to create a tutorial discussing how I built the constellation code.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
