Streetschool Brand Identity Design

Streetschool Brand Identity Design animation typography design logo branding
Streetschool is a mobile-adaptive learning platform that incorporates fun methods to teach STEM subjects. They desired a fresh, modern identity rebrand to represent their new corporate direction. We had a great time working with them to achieve this.

The design approach was to incorporate the platform's audience - learners, and symbols from the STEM subjects into a dynamic & vibrant identity.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
