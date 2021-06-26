Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily 02 - Credit Card Checkout

Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc

Figma

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
