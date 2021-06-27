Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hadi Altaf 🐲
User Friendly

Smart Watch Mobile App Design

Hadi Altaf 🐲
User Friendly
Hadi Altaf 🐲 for User Friendly
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart Watch Mobile App Design dark ui dark app dark 3d ui design ui design minimal product design typography smart house smart app watch app smart watch watch smart home mobile app mobile app design app
Download color palette

Hello Awesome People 🏀

Happy to share our another design, This time a mobile app controlling your smart watch .

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects:
Inbox your project details or email: uifriendly.agency@gmail.com

User Friendly
User Friendly
Elevating Your Business through Design 🚀
Hire Us

More by User Friendly

View profile
    • Like