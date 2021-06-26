Common Crown Beer Can Design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Earlier this year I had the opportunity to redesign the core four beers for Canada's reigning brewery of the year, Common Crown Brewing, under the creative direction of Wilson Wong at Everbrave. These shiny new cans include a custom brand pattern comprised of icons pulled from Canadiana and beer culture (same thing eh?). Look out for them in a beer cooler near you!