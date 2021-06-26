Cam Hoff

Common Crown Beer Can Design

craft beer calgary common crown beer cans iconography beer packaging
Earlier this year I had the opportunity to redesign the core four beers for Canada's reigning brewery of the year, Common Crown Brewing, under the creative direction of Wilson Wong at Everbrave. These shiny new cans include a custom brand pattern comprised of icons pulled from Canadiana and beer culture (same thing eh?). Look out for them in a beer cooler near you!

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
