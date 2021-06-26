Cam Hoff

Agile Wealth Management Logo

New brand work for Agile Wealth Management here in Calgary. The snow leopard held a personal connection to the client, and we found a way to incorporate it with a corporate investment theme to represent strength, agility and growth - all the things you want in an investment portfolio!

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
