Art award exhibition website design with case study

Hello Dribbblers!
This is a Art award exhibition website design. I have used Figma to design the website and WordPress, Elementor to develop the website.
Hope you guys will like the concept. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
Press "L" if you love it.
Thanks,
Nafiul
--------
Links
Case study: nafiulislam.com/portfolio/anastasios
Portfolio site: nafiulislam.com
--------
Available for taking freelance work
💌 mailnafiul@gmail.com, contact@nafiulislam.com
Facebook | Instagram | Dribble | nafiulislam.com