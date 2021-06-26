Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Concept for Corazón de Maple Website

Concept for Corazón de Maple Website user interface website ux ux design vintage animation motion graphics clean graphic design web ui figma design branding
🎨Hi! I'm Raul Meza Montoya, designer.

Thanks for checking out my project for the site of the fictional maple syrup brand "Corazón de Maple" (Maple Heart) born from a university project that I decided to reinvent.

I'm open for feedback or any opportunities that may arise!
Thanks for reading! 😊💕
🗨 Raul Meza Montoya, Graphic Designer.

