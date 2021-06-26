Concept for Corazón de Maple Website

🎨Hi! I'm Raul Meza Montoya, designer.

Thanks for checking out my project for the site of the fictional maple syrup brand "Corazón de Maple" (Maple Heart) born from a university project that I decided to reinvent.

I'm open for feedback or any opportunities that may arise!

Thanks for reading! 😊💕

🗨 Raul Meza Montoya, Graphic Designer.