Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stu Dowson

Major Events In Space

Stu Dowson
Stu Dowson
  • Save
Major Events In Space graphic design design adobe illustrator adobe photoshop typography illustration editorial adobe indesign istd space blueprints infographics poster booklet apollo technical drawings type astronomy magazine
Download color palette

An ISTD competition brief which asks to promote a series of events in a particular subject.

The decision was to make an Astronomy magazine supplement which highlights major events that have occurred in space. The supplement includes a booklet and a set of posters, and is packed with details and blue print visuals to fully immerse the reader.

Stu Dowson
Stu Dowson

More by Stu Dowson

View profile
    • Like