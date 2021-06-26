Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vanessa López

Virtual Notary Elements

Vanessa López
Vanessa López
Virtual Notary Elements
Here are some elements of the digital notary.

About a year in this project that finally saw the light!
digitizing a system of hundreds of years has not been easy, I keep learning, I feel that a lot has been achieved, but that there is still much more to do.

Stay tuned at ecosistemasnotariales.com

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Vanessa López
Vanessa López
Interdisciplinary design. 🦊 Smart interfaces.
