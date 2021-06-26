Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Major Events In Space 1

Major Events In Space 1 magazine astronomy type technical drawings apollo booklet poster infographics blueprints space istd adobe indesign editorial illustration typography adobe photoshop adobe illustrator design graphic design
An ISTD competition brief which asks to promote a series of events in a particular subject.

The decision was to make an Astronomy magazine supplement which highlights major events that have occurred in space. The supplement includes a booklet and a set of posters, and is packed with details and blue print visuals to fully immerse the reader.

Full project: www.dowson.design/work/major-events-in-space

