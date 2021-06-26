Vladimir Pechonkin

Logo concept for the Moscow construction portal

Logo concept for the Moscow construction portal company logotype brandbook business design branding brand logo
Today's digital environment requires special
functionality that is expressed
in simple two-dimensional forms convenient for
scaling. Hexagonal shape
sign is well associated with
construction and has a business style.
Title writing font good
communicates with a sign and is
unique.
The original logo idea is
in combination of the first letter of the name and
stylish hexagonal shape as a symbol
construction. The sign also hides in itself
complete MOS layout

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
