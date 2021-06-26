vaishali thapa

DOT MANDALA

Mandalas occur in all peoples and all cultures. ... From Buddhism to Hinduisim, Aboriginals to Mayans, mandalas are an art form found in many cultures and religions. And that's the best part of mandala.
Coz it represents how United we are.... big dot mandala of Dia- 60cm..

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
