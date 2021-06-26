🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone! 👋
I’ve just started learning UI/UX for about a few months and I’m so excited to share my first dribbble shot.
Here is a user profile webapp that I made for Csaba Hazi’s UI Bootcamp. I've tried to stay within the suggested aesthetic line and I hope made it clear.
I’m looking forward to getting feedback from you to get more experience.
If you like my shot you can press "L" ❤️
Thanks 🤘
Kadir.