Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ericka Ilah

Personal Brand Identity Logo Design

Ericka Ilah
Ericka Ilah
  • Save
Personal Brand Identity Logo Design vector graphic design brand branding logo design logo
Download color palette

This is a logo that I designed for my personal branding identity project. I combined the baybayin script and English Alphabet of the letters E and I (the initials of my first name).

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Ericka Ilah
Ericka Ilah

More by Ericka Ilah

View profile
    • Like