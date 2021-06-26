Profile Screen - DailyUI #6

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I finally got the chance to design this page which is inspired by my favorite persian artist of all time, Bahram Nouraei. This is a profile page describing a short biography of Bahram Nouraei along with some of his famous albums.
Hope you like it:)
Any suggestions is happily accepted since it would help me very much!
#dailyui