Saman Samadi

Profile Screen - DailyUI #6

I finally got the chance to design this page which is inspired by my favorite persian artist of all time, Bahram Nouraei. This is a profile page describing a short biography of Bahram Nouraei along with some of his famous albums.
Hope you like it:)
Any suggestions is happily accepted since it would help me very much!
#dailyui

