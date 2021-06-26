Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Preeti Jaiswal

Gift Box Label Mockup

Preeti Jaiswal
Preeti Jaiswal
  • Save
Gift Box Label Mockup colourful unique floral creative surpise cute gift new graphic design label box gift nice design mockup
Download color palette

We Create Premium Resource for Graphic Designers to use it in your upcoming design projects. Mockup is always useful to create great presentation.
Mockup Available for Download
Contact us now for work
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Fiverr

Preeti Jaiswal
Preeti Jaiswal

More by Preeti Jaiswal

View profile
    • Like