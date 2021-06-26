Yuliia

Corporative site for MG.STUDIOS

MG.STUDIOS it is photo studio with several rooms located in different locations of the city. The task was to create simple, minimalistic design for studio's corporative site.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
