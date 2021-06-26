Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BarberShop, Bob The Barber version noir

BarberShop, Bob The Barber version noir logo design
Jour #13
Hello à tous ! Aujourd'hui je vous présente le logo d'un BarberShop qui porte le nom Bob The Barber ^^
#dailylogochallenge #illustrator #Adobe #design #logo #day13 #dailylogo

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
