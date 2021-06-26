Blue & Yellow Business Cards

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Business cards for Jobseeker OÜ, a company specialised in construction and subcontracting for Estonian and Finnish companies. Two-sided digital CMYK four-color print on 330 g/m² card stock. One side of the business card is in Estonian and the other in Finnish.
Where possible, I always use vector graphic elements when designing for print. If a company already has a logo, but there is no vector file, I can offer a conversion service for the existing logo and create all necessary files for print and web use.
I use all printed products for professional product photography, resulting in images that the client can also use for promotion and advertising.
https://www.walgus.ee/blog/2019/jobseeker-visiitkaardid