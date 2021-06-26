Price List for Nail Studio

Hello, guys! ✌️

I have here fresh new case. My client is Tatiana (aka Tati Pikasso) a director of the Nail Studio at the heart of Warsaw. She is young and full of energy person, who actively develop her business at Instagram 📷. Her favorite colors are black and red 😊

✔️ Target audience: clients of salon and subscribers from Instagram. Preferably women at age from 17 to 42, Russian and Polish speakers.

✔️ Usage: for printing at the Salon; promotion at Instagram.

The main task was to redesign existing price lists and adopt them for posting.

At the first stage of this case, I picked the appropriate fonts and recreate in vector graphic logo with all fills and colors.

On the next stage I have worked with typographic: designed frame, made separation of the text into logical blocks and the layout on the workspace.

Then I started working with the background. By using Tatiana’s favorite colors for radial gradient fill, I created contrast and improved the readability of the text.

At the last stage of the project, I had worked with the adaptivity for mobile screens. So I changed size of the main frame, reduced size of fonts, re-arranged the layout of the text 😎

