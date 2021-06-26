Price List for Nail Studio

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello, guys! ✌️
I have here fresh new case. My client is Tatiana (aka Tati Pikasso) a director of the Nail Studio at the heart of Warsaw. She is young and full of energy person, who actively develop her business at Instagram 📷. Her favorite colors are black and red 😊
✔️ Target audience: clients of salon and subscribers from Instagram. Preferably women at age from 17 to 42, Russian and Polish speakers.
✔️ Usage: for printing at the Salon; promotion at Instagram.
The main task was to redesign existing price lists and adopt them for posting.
At the first stage of this case, I picked the appropriate fonts and recreate in vector graphic logo with all fills and colors.
On the next stage I have worked with typographic: designed frame, made separation of the text into logical blocks and the layout on the workspace.
Then I started working with the background. By using Tatiana’s favorite colors for radial gradient fill, I created contrast and improved the readability of the text.
At the last stage of the project, I had worked with the adaptivity for mobile screens. So I changed size of the main frame, reduced size of fonts, re-arranged the layout of the text 😎
