Jason Keghter

Shoe sale UI concept

Jason Keghter
Jason Keghter
  • Save
Shoe sale UI concept sneaker app sneakers nike app nike shoe app nike show app ui designer design app
Download color palette

Aloha,
this was my first UI in figma. just felt like I should share so you guys can see. it's got a monochrome sort of look. i'd like to know what do you guys think about it?
thanks,
Jason.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Jason Keghter
Jason Keghter

More by Jason Keghter

View profile
    • Like