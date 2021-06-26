Oloreon&Leniel

4th Of July Independence Day Flyer

4th Of July Independence Day Flyer independence american flag america american usa holidays usa usa independence day independence day flyer fourth of july independence day 4th of july
Flyer template fully editable in Photoshop with a few clicks. Use for a party, club or other event.

Size:
4x4 inch + 0.25in bleed (CMYK, RGB)
Description:
100% fully layered and editable
2 .psd files (Adobe Photoshop)
All text full editable
Ready for Instagram
Resolution: 300dpi
Colour model: CMYK, RGB

