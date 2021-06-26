Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Esteban
Dorfjungs.

Page animations - Geldermann

Esteban
Dorfjungs.
Esteban for Dorfjungs.
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Some animations for "L'Édition Musique NO.2", more details in https://dribbble.com/shots/15925797-L-dition-Musique-NO-2-Preloader-Intro-Animation

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Dorfjungs.
Dorfjungs.
Next level shit.
Hire Us

More by Dorfjungs.

View profile
    • Like