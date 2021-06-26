Erlich Lõwi

ET Collect Logo Design
It is always a pleasure to contribute to environmentally sustainable ideas and lifestyles. Among such projects is logo design for ET Collect, a Smart Kitchen Waste Management company based in Cairo, Egypt. They gather biodegradable waste and convert it into 100% organic compost for local farmers.

https://www.walgus.ee/blog/2019/et-collect-logo

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
