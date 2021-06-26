Erlich Lõwi

Corporate Logo and Business Cards

Logo design and business cards and promotional photo for Sõnad ja Hääled, a company specialising in translation, proofreading and voice overs. Corporate, minimalist design. White UV-print on black 380 g/m² card stock.

https://www.walgus.ee/blog/2018/logo-kujundus-ja-visiitkaardid

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
