چیلر هوا خنک (چیلر هوایی)

چیلر تراکمی هوا خنک با استفاده از جریان هوای محیط قابلیت کاهش دمای آب را دارند و به همین دلیل مصرف آب ندارند، در نتیجه این محصول برای مناطقی که محدودیت منابع آبی دارند همچون ایران، بسیار گزینه برای تجهیزات برودتی است. همچنین از لحاظ راندمان و کارایی نیز جزو برترین سیستم های تهویه مطبوع و برودتی محسوب می شود.
