Ritika Barua

Exploring with Kitty - Letter Y

Ritika Barua
Ritika Barua
  • Save
Exploring with Kitty - Letter Y type character wooman girl alphabet 36daysoftype letter y tree vector cat 2d illustration
Download color palette

Just another day exploring the world with kitty.
Letter Y for 36 Days of Type 😻

Follow me on Instagram for more!

Drop a mail at hey.ritikabarua@gmail.com
for business and inquiries

Ritika Barua
Ritika Barua

More by Ritika Barua

View profile
    • Like