Alexander Nedviga

36 Larimar Background Textures

36 Larimar Background Textures design surface backdrop pattern texture background surfaces patterns backgrounds textures
36 Fantastic different styled Larimar background textures presented in all popular angles and arrangements of stones on different surfaces: dark stone, brown wood, light wood, black and white backgrounds.

Features:
- High Quality
- High Resolution: 6000 x 4000 Px, 83 x 55 Inches, 72 Dpi
- Files Extension: Jpg
- Quantity: 36 Pcs
- Orientation: Horizontal and vertical.
- *.psd Photoshop file with stones on white isolated background

Textures.World Review: https://textures.world/stone/36-larimar-background-textures

~ Thank you & Enjoy using ~

