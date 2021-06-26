36 Fantastic different styled Larimar background textures presented in all popular angles and arrangements of stones on different surfaces: dark stone, brown wood, light wood, black and white backgrounds.

Features:

- High Quality

- High Resolution: 6000 x 4000 Px, 83 x 55 Inches, 72 Dpi

- Files Extension: Jpg

- Quantity: 36 Pcs

- Orientation: Horizontal and vertical.

- *.psd Photoshop file with stones on white isolated background

Textures.World Review: https://textures.world/stone/36-larimar-background-textures

~ Thank you & Enjoy using ~