Tanya Shegol

Knowledge is power | Illustration for the Thinkific

Tanya Shegol
Tanya Shegol
  • Save
Knowledge is power | Illustration for the Thinkific education illustrations colors combinations yellow affinitydesigner trend illustrations creative illustration bright colors digital illustration knowledge brain texture illustration texture perfect pixel perfect colors graphic design vector illustration illustration
Download color palette

The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge
https://www.thinkific.com/

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Tanya Shegol
Tanya Shegol

More by Tanya Shegol

View profile
    • Like