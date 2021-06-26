Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Isha Sharma

For the love of Margarita

Isha Sharma
Isha Sharma
  • Save
For the love of Margarita poster margarita branding adobexd vector typography graphic design illustration design
Download color palette

Would love to receive any kind of feedback on the poster!

Press “L” to appreciate it, share your feedback below - it means a lot. :)

Follow me for more updates!

Personal Website || Instagram || LinkedIn || Medium

Isha Sharma
Isha Sharma

More by Isha Sharma

View profile
    • Like