Başar Kurnaz

The World Deforms

Başar Kurnaz
Başar Kurnaz
  • Save
The World Deforms deform deathmetal deathandthelabyrinth atthegates graphicart illustration typography
Download color palette

'With every dawn, the world deforms...' \m/
-
Lyrics and inspiration from 'Death and the Labyrinth'
(At The Gates - At War With Reality - 2014)

Başar Kurnaz
Başar Kurnaz

More by Başar Kurnaz

View profile
    • Like