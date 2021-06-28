Summer Vibes

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Well hello hello! It’s been a long bit since I posted personal work so here goes.
Summer is here and this popped in to mind. This one was just spontaneous no reference or anything like that. I noticed that drawing like this makes for more appealing and smoother shapes overall since your mind and hand are not constrained or influenced by a reference.
Any plans for this summer? Since the last one, you know, didn’t count.
E-Mail | Infographics | Instagram
Connect with me:
E-Mail | Illustrations Shop | Instagram | Prints