Summer Vibes

Summer Vibes travel ocean sea beach woman summer flat design 2d illustrations vector colors illustration
Well hello hello! It’s been a long bit since I posted personal work so here goes.

Summer is here and this popped in to mind. This one was just spontaneous no reference or anything like that. I noticed that drawing like this makes for more appealing and smoother shapes overall since your mind and hand are not constrained or influenced by a reference.

Any plans for this summer? Since the last one, you know, didn’t count.

Freelance illustrator, Designer & Pixel Wizard. 👇💬
