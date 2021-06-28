Summer Vibes

Well hello hello! It’s been a long bit since I posted personal work so here goes.

Summer is here and this popped in to mind. This one was just spontaneous no reference or anything like that. I noticed that drawing like this makes for more appealing and smoother shapes overall since your mind and hand are not constrained or influenced by a reference.

Any plans for this summer? Since the last one, you know, didn’t count.

E-Mail | Infographics | Instagram

Connect with me:

E-Mail | Illustrations Shop | Instagram | Prints