Cartoon Shy Skunk.

Cute cartoon illustration of shy skunk. Positive and unique design. Children's bright illustration. Use the product for printing on clothing, accessories, party decorations, labels and stickers, kids room decoration, invitation cards, scrapbooking, kids crafts, diaries and more.

-------------------------------------------

EPS_10, SVG, JPG, PNG file transparent with a resolution of 300 dpi, 15000 X 15000.